Scharf Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 0.1% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in PayPal by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Ratan Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in PayPal by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 64,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 53,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Truist reduced their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,978,702. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $221.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.86. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

