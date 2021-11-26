Scharf Investments LLC Buys 337 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,089,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,818,000 after buying an additional 24,724 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $647.32. 6,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,101. The company has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $606.70 and a 200 day moving average of $588.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $703.59.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total value of $672,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total value of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,079 shares of company stock worth $30,010,914. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

