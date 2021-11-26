Scharf Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Scharf Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,471,555 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 15,602 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up approximately 3.4% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $109,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 76.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $331,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.4% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 57,571 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,958 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Barclays raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.84. 31,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598,619. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $82.84.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

