Scharf Investments LLC Sells 14,794 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Scharf Investments LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,987,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 14,794 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 5.3% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned 0.15% of CVS Health worth $168,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 303,235 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,733,000 after purchasing an additional 120,669 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.11.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $91.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,063,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $96.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.41 and its 200 day moving average is $85.80. The firm has a market cap of $121.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.