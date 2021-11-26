Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stake Raised by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $15,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 138,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 24,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 66,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,328,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 103,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $36.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.95.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

