Schwab Charitable Fund Sells 1,407 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Schwab Charitable Fund decreased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 0.1% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after purchasing an additional 924,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,116,000 after acquiring an additional 906,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,134,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,421,000 after acquiring an additional 196,101 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR traded down $5.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.25. The stock had a trading volume of 165,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,390. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.05.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

