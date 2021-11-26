Schwab Charitable Fund Trims Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Schwab Charitable Fund lowered its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 64.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in YETI were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of YETI by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YETI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,867. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.12. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 10,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,122 shares of company stock worth $9,348,664. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YETI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.89.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

