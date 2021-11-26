Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Holdings Lifted by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 1.7% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,503,000 after purchasing an additional 16,236 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $112.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.42. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $86.80 and a one year high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

