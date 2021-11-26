Scout Investments Inc. Has $10.17 Million Stock Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Patrick Industries worth $10,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 488.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total transaction of $874,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,022 shares of company stock worth $1,280,000. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $82.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.65 and its 200-day moving average is $81.24. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.77 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 12.95%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.