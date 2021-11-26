Scout Investments Inc. Has $11.07 Million Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $11,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in ICU Medical by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in ICU Medical by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ICU Medical by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $240.07 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.39 and a 52-week high of $282.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 0.50.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $336.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $201,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICUI. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

