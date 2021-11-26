Scout Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,849 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of MarketAxess worth $12,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 37.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter worth $74,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKTX stock opened at $361.42 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.01 and a fifty-two week high of $601.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $402.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.54. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $492.71.

MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

