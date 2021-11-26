Scout Investments Inc. Sells 4,703 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 423,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $9,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 508,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after acquiring an additional 20,072 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 102.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $20.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.27. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.87 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $77,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $231,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,703. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

