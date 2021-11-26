Scout Investments Inc. Sells 4,726 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 424,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of CareTrust REIT worth $8,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 201,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CTRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

CTRE opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.05.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 137.66%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.