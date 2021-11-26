Scout Investments Inc. Takes Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,390 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Renasant Bank bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.88.

PAYC stock opened at $452.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.32, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.40. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.44 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $503.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.