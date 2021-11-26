Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Gap Up to $173.20

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $173.20, but opened at $178.10. Seagen shares last traded at $176.92, with a volume of 432 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.67.

Get Seagen alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.62 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.64 and a 200-day moving average of $160.51.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 3,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $611,112.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 35,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.86, for a total transaction of $5,957,903.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,652,924. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 202.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 32.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,726,000 after purchasing an additional 113,733 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 8.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 63,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.