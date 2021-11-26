Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,587 ($20.73) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,848 ($24.14) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,587 ($20.73) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

LON STB opened at GBX 1,285.30 ($16.79) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,218.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,200.95. The stock has a market cap of £239.55 million and a PE ratio of 6.60. Secure Trust Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 832.60 ($10.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,420 ($18.55).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

