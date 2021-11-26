SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

SEGRO (LON:SGRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,385 ($18.10) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.32% from the stock’s current price.

SGRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on SEGRO in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target for the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,266.33 ($16.54).

SEGRO stock opened at GBX 1,389.50 ($18.15) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £16.71 billion and a PE ratio of 6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. SEGRO has a one year low of GBX 869.80 ($11.36) and a one year high of GBX 1,415.50 ($18.49). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,282.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,190.52.

In other news, insider Linda Yueh purchased 4,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,270 ($16.59) per share, with a total value of £59,893.20 ($78,250.85).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

