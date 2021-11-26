Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.980-$3.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.05 billion-$6.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.99 billion.

Shares of Select Medical stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.19. 474,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,541. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Select Medical stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

