SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Semrush Holdings Inc. provides an online visibility management SaaS platform. It offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

SEMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.93.

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. SEMrush has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04.

In related news, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 22,471 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $487,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $239,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,112,346 shares of company stock worth $24,739,653.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in SEMrush by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SEMrush by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SEMrush by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SEMrush during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 9.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

