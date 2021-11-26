SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,505 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.39% of SenesTech worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in SenesTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in SenesTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SenesTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SenesTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SenesTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. 5.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SenesTech alerts:

SenesTech stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.55. SenesTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $3.14.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). SenesTech had a negative net margin of 1,490.15% and a negative return on equity of 69.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SenesTech, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES).

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.