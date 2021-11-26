SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,569 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 781.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 109,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 97,099 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,341,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,999,000 after purchasing an additional 219,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 56,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG opened at $51.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.67. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $51.54.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on CFG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.55.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

