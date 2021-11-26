SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 888,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,820,000 after buying an additional 108,773 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 352,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 91,596 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 240.5% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 71,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 50,815 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 33,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $2,092,000.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

SUB stock opened at $107.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.73. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.22 and a 1-year high of $108.26.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.