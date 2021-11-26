SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $440,000 Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 32.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lumentum by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

LITE opened at $89.21 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $991,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,410 shares of company stock worth $4,167,454. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.06.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

