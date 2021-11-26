Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SSSAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Shurgard Self Storage in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shurgard Self Storage stock opened at $57.23 on Tuesday. Shurgard Self Storage has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $57.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.54.

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

