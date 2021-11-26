SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIBN. JMP Securities reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $704.63 million, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 15.13, a current ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SI-BONE has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $37.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.55.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $22.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 58.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $104,108.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $72,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,768 shares of company stock worth $427,168. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 309.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,007,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,570,000 after buying an additional 760,836 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 8,814.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,741,000 after purchasing an additional 644,712 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 198.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 685,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 456,061 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,544,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,252,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

