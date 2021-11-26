SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of SCBGF traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.60. 333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474. SIG Combibloc Group has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.90.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

