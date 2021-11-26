SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIGA Technologies Inc. is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense. SIGA believes that it is a leader in the development of pharmaceutical agents and vaccines to fight potential biowarfare pathogens. With broad technology platforms in both vaccines and antibiotics, SIGA’s product development programs emphasize the increasingly serious problem of drug resistant bacteria. In addition to smallpox, SIGA has antiviral programs targeting other Category A pathogens, including arenaviruses, dengue virus, and the filoviruses. “

Separately, TheStreet raised SIGA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGA opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. SIGA Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $9.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after purchasing an additional 164,097 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 25.7% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,500,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after purchasing an additional 512,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 8.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 81,602 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 34.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 265,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 15.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 109,042 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

