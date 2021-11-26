Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Shares Down 6.1%

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) shares were down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.11 and last traded at $23.11. Approximately 129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

PHPPY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Cheuvreux raised Signify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signify currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Signify alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $28.12.

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.