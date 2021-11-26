SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Sells $990,751.44 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total value of $990,751.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $298.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 452.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.95 and its 200-day moving average is $171.54. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $75.81 and a one year high of $301.52.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SiTime by 49.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

