SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Down 10.9%

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) traded down 10.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.20 and last traded at $39.43. 22,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 346,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.23.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $744.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.87 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 2.42%. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $689,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 36.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 21.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

