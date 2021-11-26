Smartshare (SSP) Trading Down 20.8% Over Last Week

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Smartshare has a total market cap of $387,907.83 and approximately $16,997.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00102524 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00016738 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.