Societe Generale Downgrades Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) to Hold

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
GRNNF opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average of $27.79. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $29.00.
Grand City Properties Company Profile
