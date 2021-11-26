Societe Generale Downgrades Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) to Hold

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GRNNF opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average of $27.79. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.