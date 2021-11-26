Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

DTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

DTC stock opened at $16.80 on Monday. Solo Brands has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $23.39.

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.