Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sonendo’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Shares of Sonendo stock opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. Sonendo has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $11.57.

Sonendo Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

