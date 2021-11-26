SparkPoint One Day Trading Volume Hits $771,169.00 (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 26th. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. SparkPoint has a market cap of $31.42 million and $771,169.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 20.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00043574 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00008594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.17 or 0.00231473 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SRK is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,656,206,159 coins and its circulating supply is 8,283,909,105 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

