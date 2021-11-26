SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Acquired by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 723.8% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000.

Shares of CWB stock opened at $86.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.01. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

