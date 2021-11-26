SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLRN opened at $30.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.64. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $30.68.

