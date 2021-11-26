SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Purchased by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOTL. American National Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the second quarter worth about $319,000.

TOTL opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.24. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.53.

