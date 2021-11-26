SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Sets New 52-Week High at $118.10

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $118.10 and last traded at $118.10, with a volume of 1082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.34.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.54 and its 200 day moving average is $109.40.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWR. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 300.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 108,558 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,435,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,662,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 279.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.