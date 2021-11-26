SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Holdings Cut by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,279,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 934.8% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 63.3% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 34,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHM opened at $49.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average is $49.50. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.18 and a twelve month high of $49.89.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

