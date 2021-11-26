SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,480,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,810 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 939,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,418,000 after purchasing an additional 112,310 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 376,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 192,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 18,244 shares in the last quarter.

SPTI opened at $31.87 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.40.

