Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. Spectrum Brands reported earnings per share of $2.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 95.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $6.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.01 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 570,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 270,225 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $764,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 413,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,534,000 after acquiring an additional 15,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 70,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.71. 1,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,206. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $107.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.08 and a 200-day moving average of $89.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

