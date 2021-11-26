Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Gap Down to $43.54

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $43.54, but opened at $39.99. Spirit AeroSystems shares last traded at $39.30, with a volume of 5,589 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.15.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 7,694 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 988,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,088,000 after buying an additional 511,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 69,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 20,401 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

