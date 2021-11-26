Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Brokerages expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report earnings per share of ($0.88) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.00). Spirit Airlines posted earnings of ($1.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($4.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to ($3.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.32) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.53.

SAVE traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.37. The company had a trading volume of 403,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,938. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.55. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $40.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 6.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 3.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 5.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 6.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

