Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) by 390.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,706 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Eros STX Global were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGC. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Eros STX Global in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global during the first quarter worth about $706,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global during the first quarter worth about $648,000. 59.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESGC opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01. Eros STX Global Co. has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.63.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

