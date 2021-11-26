Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $100,000 in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the second quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.91.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

