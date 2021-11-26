Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $139,000 in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.07% of Gaia as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaia during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaia during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gaia during the second quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GAIA opened at $9.11 on Friday. Gaia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.99 million, a PE ratio of 91.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Gaia had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gaia, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GAIA. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

