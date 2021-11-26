Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $100,000 Investment in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 448.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 577,271 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 486,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 33,518 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,779,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 133,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBD stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.91. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $8.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96.

CBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

