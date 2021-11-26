Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $139,000 Investment in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of Gaia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GAIA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after buying an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia in the second quarter worth about $3,137,000. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia in the second quarter worth about $1,536,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia in the second quarter worth about $1,124,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 132.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 94,491 shares during the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

GAIA stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. Gaia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $175.99 million, a P/E ratio of 91.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Gaia had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gaia, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

