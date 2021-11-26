Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in VOXX International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,701,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in VOXX International during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in VOXX International during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in VOXX International during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VOXX International by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VOXX opened at $11.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. VOXX International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $143.11 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 4.77%.

Separately, Imperial Capital began coverage on VOXX International in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $112,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 75,517 shares of company stock valued at $884,655 in the last 90 days. 37.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

